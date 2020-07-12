Earthpages.org

Two interesting Leonardo quotes


No, not DiCaprio! Leonardo da Vinci, stupid!

Okay jokes aside, I was reading through a very nice history of ideas book called The Discoverers by Daniel Boorstin and came across these two Leonardo quotes.

The first quote relates to the fact that in Leonardo’s day competing ideas about illness, treatment and healing were linked with varying degrees of social power. From today’s standpoint, they were all pretty bad. But it seems some were worse than others.

The second quote is related but points to the importance of what we now call “experimenter bias.”

Despite what some eggheads will tell you, we simply cannot avoid experimenter bias. Even if we report results fairly – without any fudging or fraud – we still set up an experiment with loaded assumptions that may limit the usefulness and, more certainly, comprehensiveness of the results.

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.