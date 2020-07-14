I won’t say “I told you so” but…

…time and again it seems Earthpages is just a notch or two ahead of the times.

I stick my neck out because I firmly believe I’m right. I tend to see things before many others. But sooner or later the web catches up with me. And I feel compelled to point our my trailblazing commentary because sticking your neck out isn’t easy. You always have to balance what those around you will say, how it may affect your day to day life, and so on.

People don’t really like the truth. They’d rather live in their comfortable fantasies and delusions.

That’s fine for a while but when you ignore a pressing reality for too long, well, it begins to press on you.

At the very beginning of Covid-19, for example, I argued that we really have two major pandemics. One is biological, the other societal. Well, at that time, everyone was moaning the blues over having to stay indoors, losing money, and perhaps they were also legitimately traumatized by losing loved ones or having their own health impacted.

A perfect time for the kreaminals to take advantage of them.

That’s what these scumbags do. They take advantage of good, honest, and sincere people when they are at their most vulnerable. Like the hostile foreign spy who marries an unsuspecting young local gal to firm up his cover. The young spouse is initially blinded by the apparent mystery and charm of the foreign spy. You know, fancy hats, fine clothes, the whole bit. The young woman never for a minute suspects that they are being used by a cold, callous manipulator who couldn’t give a damn about their personal success and well-being.

Sooner or later the young lady cottons on to the scam. But by that time they are trapped. The manipulator has virtually destroyed their career, social life and opportunities under the banner of obedient wifedom. So the woman becomes economically dependent and stuck between a rock and a hard place. If they say anything, they might go to jail or worse. If they stay silent, they live a horrid life of quiet desperation.

All thanks to the organized kreaminal who married them not out of love but to simply firm up their cover.

Lovely story, huh?

The sad part is that this is true more often than not when it comes to foreign hostiles and their desperate attempts to survive. You see, survival is what these operators are all about. They rarely care about right or wrong. Their entire modus operandi – in fact their very meaning of life – is simply to survive and stay out of prison.

Today’s news is mostly about the keyword “organized.” That includes of course transnational crime but also organized religion. Sadly, the two are not always mutually exclusive and that is probably partly why so many people are saying goodbye to their churches.

But corruption in religion is a topic for another day. Today, I just wanted to point out how the word “organized” can point to something so terribly wrong, especially during pandemic times when you would think that people would band together for the common good.

Well, some do. But a good many others – those on the dark side of the spectrum – just sharpen their claws and try to rip people off as best they can.

Read more in Today’s Early Morning Headlines