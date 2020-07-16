The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler – Chapter 1 – Conclusion

© 2020, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

From last time…

Louis caught on quickly. He had just become an auspicious deity in the Neolithic Age.

“Yes… me Amba!” he hastily bellowed. “Me Amba!”

His conscience was not happy with the lie but in a strange way, perhaps he really was the god Amba.

Chapter 1 – Conclusion

Better they think him a god, Louis thought, than a flesh and blood mortal who happens to travel through time. They couldn’t grasp the truth. People throughout the ages need some kind of myth to explain the inexplicable—the beyond.

“Amba come to us,” Marduk said.

“Amba come to us,” Uruk echoed softly.

The sky turned steely gray. A thunderclap pounded their eardrums after a sudden flash of lightning; sheets of rain fell from the heavens.

“Glory be to Amba, God of the Crops, Ruler of the Streams, Lord of the People!” Marduk cried, dropping their fishing sticks in exhilaration.

Louis didn’t get what they were saying but understood the tone so stood motionless and grinned. The rain abated just as quickly as it came, making the moment seem almost Biblical.

On a strange and sudden impulse, Louis raised his arms as if he were a Medieval monarch or perhaps a bit like Christ blessing the multitudes.

Inside he felt like a fraud but it was better than being attacked, hacked to pieces, and roasted on a spit… or whatever these people do to their enemies, Louis thought.

To be continued…

