A businessman awarded a peerage by Harold Wilson had a decade-long relationship with Communist-era spies who considered him so useful that they referred to him as ‘intelligence agency staff’.

Source: Businessman awarded peerage by Harold Wilson had ten years of meetings with Czech spies | Daily Mail Online

Opinion:

This story is so convoluted and full of mystery that honestly I had a hard time following it. But I did see a familiar pattern. And older guy, who allegedly is a double agent in league with the communist-era Soviets, hooks up with a woman not even half his age. But not only one. Many lovers.

Hmm.

Follow the link and read for yourself if interested. As I say, there’s such a mingling of fact and fiction that I found the story confusing.