4Fun Hits – The Waterboys – Suffer

Here’s a tune going back to 1993 from the Waterboys, a Scottish-Irish band competent in both folk and rock. For me, this album wasn’t quite up to par with an earlier release, This is the Sea. But I liked Dream Harder just fine.

This particular song is about the ongoing struggle with evil. At least, that’s how I saw it when I first heard it.

You know those people who try to make you feel like they are indispensable and on a ‘higher level’ than you. They do their best to stir up trouble in your life. The love to pit your friends and family against you. That acts as a distraction so they can work their wickedness without being recognized, caught and tossed into prison, or perhaps deported.

Divide and Conquer. One of the oldest strategies in the book.

What manipulators really hate is when you see through…