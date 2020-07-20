Source: Science fiction explores the interconnectedness revealed by the coronavirus pandemic

Opinion:

The author of this article begins by pointing out how sci-fi can help us make sense of ordinary reality… the here and now. On that point, I wholeheartedly agree. But it seems she cherry-picks certain sci-fi stories to support her perspective that regional isolation is not a good thing when it comes to minimizing risks associated with COVID-19.

On this latter point, I tend to disagree. Why should Canadians allow reckless southern Americans into their country if many of the latter are too thick, arrogant, and stupid to take the coronavirus seriously?

Some Americans think, just because they are AMERICANS that the virus won’t affect them. Well to hell with them. They can think whatever they want but not bring that idiotic approach into Canada, where we have made sacrifices and are having far more success in containing the virus.

Seems the author of this post is a bit too ‘far gone’ into her favorite sci-fi tales and not balanced with the hard facts of reality.