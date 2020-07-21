I’ve been tempted to start up a new cartoon or perhaps write a song about a noir character called Professor Chainsaw.

But I live in a context and didn’t want people to think me too weird. I mean, what kind of professor would chop up dead bodies or at least transport the already truncated body parts for transnational criminals in plastic bags?

Only a real whack job, right?

Well, the funny thing is, there are at least two news stories on the web where professors love to deal not just in ideas, but also in body parts.

And I bet if we stretch our imaginations, we can probably think of another crazed candidate or two who just might hit the news someday…

Just so you don’t think I’m totally mad, here are two true stories where a respected professor secretly dealt with body parts.

The first was in California:

https://groups.google.com/forum/#!topic/alt.true-crime/_KCeHNrQ068

The second is more recent and caught on webcam in Russia:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/moment-professor-throws-body-parts-20860191

As William Shatner would say, Weird or What?

Imagine sitting in class and your professor says, “Be right back students, I just have to oil up my chainsaw!”

That wouldn’t happen of course. Because the professor would have to keep his murderous ways secret.

But sooner or later these psychopathic oddballs usually get caught. Their guilt catches up with them and on some level, they actually want to get caught. They know it’s the only path to true salvation.

* I believe that age doesn’t matter too much if two adult people truly love one another. But at the same time, true love depends on transparency and openness. If one party is concealing dark secrets, is that true love? And is it okay to prey on a vulnerable younger person in such situations?