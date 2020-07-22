Scientism—the belief that science can answer philosophical questions—is merely the modern iteration of 19th-century positivism. Scientism, like positivism, is self-refuting. The belief that we can only trust empirical evidence cannot be proven or disproven empirically.

Source: Scientism is not a cure for stupidity » MercatorNet

Opinion:

The above is a direct quote. The automatic summary that appears when I pressed the article is

“The antidote is to be found in philosophy, not science.”

So what can we say about this?

First of all, I found this article a bit hard to read. It’s not that it abounds in pretentious, esoteric language. It doesn’t. But there’s something about this piece that puts the ‘fuzz’ on my brain and I had to rescan it more than once to make sure I got the main points.

Speaking of ‘ordinary language,’ I prefer to put everything in clear, understandable language, following I suppose, the lead from the philosopher Gilbert Ryle.

Ryle basically said, if you can’t put it in terms that everyone can understand, you don’t understand it yourself.

So I make no excuses for writing in simplistic, journalistic sentences. I do it quite intentionally. My goal is to communicate and reach other people, not hit them over the head with an elitist, dull as dishwater ‘discourse’ that some authoritarian academics use to try to legitimize their power. A power, mind you, that is not always legitimate, unless you subscribe to a base kind of social Darwinism where “survival of the fittest” extends to humanity so anything goes… lying, cheating, corruption, chainsaws.

My Canada – my vision of Canada – does not include the savage and immoral tactics that seem to be threatening civilization around the world today.

But I digress, as I often do.

On second thought, maybe I do not digress. For scientism is one of the major weapons that violent tyrants use to try to beat down activists and whistleblowers concerned with democracy and freedom.

They’re mentally ill. They need to see a psychiatrist, etc.

Russia has been locking up dissidents in psychiatric wards for decades. Let’s hope it never gets that bad in Canada.

The other main point about the above-linked article has to do with its definition of scientism. To repeat the opening quote:

There is, however, another aspect to scientism. And that is the shoddy use of science where scientific pretenders make extended claims that have no basis whatsoever on an original experimental design.

We find this all the time: In climate change, medicine, physics, you name it. All too often scientists mask their opinionated interpretation of experimental results as if those biased opinions were in fact science.

They’re not. And we should be aware of that.

Otherwise, I see a slippery slope into a new kind of authoritarianism every bit as scary as the old Catholic Inquisitions and the Christian torture and burning (Protestants did that too) of so-called witches.

If we don’t reveal and stand up to falsehood wherever it arises, we have nothing but a grim mockery of democracy and freedom to look forward to.

And that’s not much to look forward to.