How to Stream Audio from PC to another PC, Phone or Tablet with VLC Media Player – A Step by Step Guide

VLC Media Player is an amazing piece of free software. I advocated it at Earthpages well before anyone else saw how good it was. People are afraid of new software, and rightly so. If you scan a lot of free software at VirusTotal.com, you will indeed find some Trojans and other unwanted stuff. But at the time of writing this VLC appears clean with 0 detections out of 69 virus scanners.

And my personal scan, right now:

Myself, I like to use Remote Desktop software but the RD software I use does not transmit sound. 🤨

Enter VLC.

You can use VLC to give ‘ears’ to your RD or simply to stream your music collection around the home over your LAN. In fact, VLC can stream all sounds from your PC to another device. Not just a list of songs.

So here are my basic instructions. This works for…