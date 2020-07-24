LONDON — Britain is considering new legislation to crack down on the activity of hostile governments after a damning intelligence committee report on Russian meddling in the nation’s politics. The government is planning to introduce new legislation to give security services greater powers and is considering a new law requiring people working on behalf of […]

Source: UK looks to fresh laws on spies after critical intel report

Opinion:

Here’s a funny one. The UK is considering a kind of spy registry or rather, anti-spy registry to try to quell the negative influence of hostiles in their country.

As if spies are really going to indicate on paper that they are spies!

What a laugh and colossal waste of time and money.

On the other hand, at least the nation is talking about the problem. Some countries are so thoroughly compromised that nobody says a word. And that is ten thousand times worse.