Earthpages.org

Can’t Take it With You – Music in the afterlife?


Some time ago I had what Carl Jung would have called a “Big Dream.” For Jung, Big Dreams incorporate what he called ‘archetypal’ elements whereas “Little Dreams” are more about personal stuff.

You know, daddy hit you as a boy so you turned into a psycho monster. Actually, being a psycho monster would involve both personal and archetypal material, and in daily life, the two are often connected on a kind of psychological continuum… or matrix.

Still, some dreams do seem “Big” while others seem less consequential.

My Big Dream from a few years ago involved this Alan Parsons Song. It was playing in the dream but oh, so clearly. Far more vivid and clear than any earthly megawatt sound system could produce. I literally “saw” the music as I streamed through the cosmos, space and time; meanwhile the clarity and fullness of the “sound” was literally out of this world.

That’s a Big Dream.

I don’t think it had any great significance other than something I already believe in. One, the afterlife, and two, no matter what we heap up here down on Earth, we cannot take it with us. And that final breath could slip out sooner than later for many of us.

So what are you going to pile up? Goodness or..?

A more recent album cover containing the same song

