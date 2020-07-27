Monday Morning News Wrapup – It’s getting better all the time..?

The news may not be getting much ‘better’ but I recently installed a solid and free RSS Reader called RSS Owl. I know that I recommended Quite RSS some time ago but my last scan for that freeware at VirusTotal.com suggested a virus. It could be a ‘false positive” (i.e. not really a virus) but not knowing, I ditched it and reinstalled my OS.

RSS Owl is not quite as fast as Quite RSS on my humble, early model Pentium i3 but it has solid search features and other sharing goodies that I like. For instance, if you look at earthpages.ca today, you will note that some headlines are accompanied by not just one pic but two. In some cases, you can choose how many pics you want to post… one, two, three, four… and upward.

That’s cool.

So the content of today’s news may be the same ol’ corrupt and superficial trash. But at least I’m able to get more and present it better! So in that sense, things are getting better.

I guess?

Getting Better

The Beatles

It’s getting better all the time

I used to get mad at my school (No, I can’t complain)

The teachers who taught me weren’t cool (No, I can’t complain)

You’re holding me down

Turning me round

Filling me up with your rules

I’ve got to admit it’s getting better (Better)

A little better all the time (It can’t get no worse)

I have to admit it’s getting better (Better)

It’s getting better

Since you’ll been mine

Me used to be angry young man

Me hiding me head in the sand

You gave me the word, I finally heard

I’m doing the best that I can

I’ve got to admit it’s getting better (Better)

A little better all the time (It can’t get no worse)

I have to admit it’s getting better (Better)

It’s getting better

Since you’ll been mine

Getting so much better all the time!

It’s…