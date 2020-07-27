The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler – Chapter 2 – Part 1

© 2020, Michael William Clark. All rights reserved.

Chapter 2

Standing before Uruk and Marduk, Louis saw two more neolithics rounding the bend on the well-worn path. They were Tir and Zikr.

Tir was a herdsman, Zikr his apprentice who tended sheep. Tir, the elder of the two, was short and stubby with grey matted hair. Zikr had a youthful look and elongated, pointy limbs.

Tir and Zikr did not see Louis appear out of thin air but were nonetheless perplexed to find the clean-shaven figure standing before them, wrapped in such odd-looking apparel.

“Why he stand arms up”? Zikr asked.

Tir replied with a funny head shake, the neolithic equivalent of a shrug.

Louis sensed – apprehensively – that things were getting more complicated.

“Me Amba,” he blurted out with forced gaiety.

Marduk and Uruk, still convinced of Louis’ divinity, hastily related the story of his magical arrival to Tir and Zikr. Louis could sense their conciliatory tone and hoped for the best.

“Ha ha ha!” Tir and Zikr laughed, thinking the incident an elaborate joke.

“You Amba?” taunted Tir. “Turn bag into string of shells,” he challenged, holding out a leather sack with a mean smile cracking across his dirt-smeared face.

Louis didn’t understand a word, but it seemed a rather menacing smirk. He guessed things were getting out of hand and felt it best to leave, so tried to conjure up the mental serenity and focus that would enable him to return home.

“Make necklace!” Louis heard the increasingly fierce-sounding demand echoing through the vortex as the figures faded away. Soon after he passed through the opening. Returning to his bedroom, its familiar walls were materializing like billowing sheets of vapor taking form.

Home again, Louis sat back on his bed in the twenty-third century and sighed a long, slow sigh of relief.

Close. Too close, he thought.

To be continued…

