LIVE: Launch of the Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover | NASA | Opinion

IT always seems like the Russians beat the Americans at some coveted space goal. That stings the USA and they respond with a walloping success that overshadows the initial Russian feat.

The first landing on Mars was, in fact, a Russian lander although it didn’t survive very long. Don’t know if we can blame Russian engineers for that because the Maritian environment was unusually stormy at the time.

My point?

Never underestimate a Russian or anyone remotely linked to them.

I think the same could be said with ‘feats’ if you will of the inner world. I’m talking about intuition and perhaps even psi (psychic abilities). I had this dastardly and observably unethical professor once who had uncommon – and I mean UNCOMMON – intuition.

That professor turned out to be a real scoundrel. So this, along with my own intuitive gifts, has lead me to believe that not unlike ability and power in the outside world, ability and power on the inside world can be used for either good or for ill.

Just a hypothesis of mine, I do nevertheless believe in it.

Sure, God allows all bad things to happen for an ultimately good reason. But that does not mean we should be apathetic in trying to contain and even stop the bad.

Imagine a world where nobody resisted Adolf Hitler?

What would your country be like now?

Think about it. And don’t be a stooge. If you know someone like I’m talking about, do something – write a poem, sing a song, or maybe even contact the appropriate authorities – before it is too late… for all of us.