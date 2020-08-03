Pro-life activists arrested for writing on sidewalk with chalk | Fox News Video | Opinion

Warner DePriest and Kristan Hawkins speak out against arrests for writing ‘Black Pre-born Lives Matter’ on the sidewalk.

Opinion:

Tucker Carlson did a great job of outlining the hypocrisy of some left-leaning protesters and especially those officials who indirectly support them. Watch this video and be amazed. Non-violent protesters arrested for using CHALK to try to protect the unborn, meanwhile, hoards of other protesters using spraypaint and worse are completely ignored by many US cops.

Weird or what?

I use that phrase a lot. But it applies…