The Chronicles of Louis Brandon, Time Traveler – Chapter 2 – Conclusion

After settling down, Louis was pleased. This was his first controlled departure and return.

Louis had been trying for several months. His earlier attempts hadn’t worked, mostly because he couldn’t muster up the prolonged concentration required to traverse space-time. He was happy with himself as he sat in a deep calm sprinkled with joy.

I am satisfied now, he mused, whatever “now” is.

He watched the last traces of his pioneering trip flicker past his single eye, the eye of his soul, or as Hamlet voiced, the “mind’s eye.” He could still make out faint images of the four neolithics standing awe-struck and motionless.

Marduk was the first to move as she bent over to trace out an image of Louis with a fishing pole in a patch of dirt.

They had a new god: Louis… Or rather, Amba, Lord of the Rains. Marduk added wings to the figure to illustrate Louis’ mysterious arrival and departure. Following Marduk’s lead, Zikr grabbed one of the fishing sticks and scratched out his own likeness of Louis. The aboriginals soon faded entirely from Louis’ sight.

With these last faint images, Louis hoped he could later return to study the impressive cave art which the four would inevitably create. And create they did. Little did Louis or the prehistoric quartet realize that these humble drawings would evolve and migrate over the centuries to reappear as the glorious and powerful Egyptian god Amun.

In an odd quirk of temporal circularity, Louis, a time-traveling mortal from the 23rd century, eventually became the 21st century BC Amun—the self-created “Lord of the Two Horizons.” But millennia had to pass before Louis’ modified image and meaning would grace the walls and pillars of the Temple at Karnak.

I’ll have to visit them again sometime, Louis thought after seeing Marduk and Zikr sketch out his glorified effigy. I have to tell them I really am not a god.

That was part of it. But during those brief moments spent with the neolithics, Louis had also become somewhat attached. That was his nature. He was the opposite of the stereotypical cold-hearted time traveler whose only interest is in personal gain.

His ever-probing thoughts persisted, but would my returning change the time-cycle and foul everything up? Perhaps even erase me from history? Or could my truth-telling be integral to the ‘right’ time-cycle?

Louis was soon to discover that no matter what he did, things didn’t really change. Later travelers who followed would say you can’t entirely make a mistake with time travel. It just is. Sort of like a patchwork quilt. As Alexander Pope once put it in his immortal verse, all parts fit together as a “stupendous whole.”

But Louis had to find that out. And he wasn’t quite there yet.

