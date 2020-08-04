“To address our own waste creation, Microsoft will reduce nearly as much waste as we generate while reusing, repurposing or recycling our solid, compost, electronics, construction and demolition, and hazardous wastes,” Microsoft chief legal officer Brad Smith wrote in a blog post.

Source: Microsoft Chief Legal Officer Unveils Company’s 2030 Zero Waste Plan | Law.com

Opinion:

I don’t buy it. Is MS jumping on the green bandwagon to try to boost its flagging image and increase sales?

People are not only disenchanted with MS pushing the Edge browser, some even calling its advertising in Windows 7 “malware.” But others, like myself, can see no reason why, if MS is really concerned about ecology and conservation, it does not resume its support for Windows 7.

Do you remember when MS first introduced that free upgrade to Windows 10? The ads automatically loaded with an ungainly, squarish picture of “your old PC,” with a caption saying something to the effect that the solution is to buy a new, more powerful PC. And hey, while you are at it, why not follow this link to our many MS hardware products!

Thing is, many new Windows 10 PCs, at least in Canada – where box store retailers probably peddle off the crummy, technologically gutted stuff that Americans don’t want – are actually less powerful than my old PC. That old PC and Windows 7 were like two peas in a pod. Or happy as clams to use another old adage. Yes, I installed the free upgrade to Windows 10 and it does work. But it’s a slower, somewhat heavy feeling with RAM and CPU usage significantly higher than with the laptop’s native Windows 7.

I needed to dual boot that laptop with a Linux system to keep it fast. But if you visit Kijiji, you will see that not everyone knows how to do that. So folks and entire companies are getting rid of their Windows 7 PCs. If they don’t sell, which many will not, they will just end up in the dumpster.

Thanks Microsoft, we really believe in your ‘green’ initiative.

Why not put your money where your mouth is and resume support for Windows 7 now?