Source: SUPERPOWER INDIA: THE STUMBLING BLOCKS – Insightful Geopolitics

Opinion:

Back in the 80s I did an M.A. in Religious Studies at an Indian University near Kolkata. It was a great, life-changing experience that has left me with a lasting interest and love for India and its people. But if you look at the comments I make toward the bottom of the above-linked piece, my feelings and opinions are anything but simple. Life is complicated and so are my current beliefs about India.

As for the writer of the piece, he seems highly intelligent, competent and the kind of guy I once wanted to be (I studied sociology before turning to religion). A fantastic presenter of copious amounts of material, his blog is well worth looking into. I picked up so much info in just a few minutes. Anyone hoping to better understand the world from an Asian perspective should check it out.