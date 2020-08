Just My Stuff

This little birdie is where I used to swim pretty much every day during the summer at High Rock Island on Georgian Bay. Instead of a bath or shower, we just walked down to the front of the island. It was lovely. But toward the end, before we sold the place, spiritual beauty was beginning to replace natural beauty. It seems many people do not know the difference. I am glad I do! It makes summers in the city so much more tolerable. That, and my sweet acquaintances on the internet.