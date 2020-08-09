New computer simulations model an alternate way of thinking about the cosmos: as a cyclic universe that has no beginning or end.

Source: What If the Big Bang Was Actually a Big Bounce? | WIRED

Opinion:

This is actually a bit closer to how I view creation (as opposed to the Creator, which for me is a different concept) than how I portray things in my latest installment of Louis Brandon.

I was keenly aware of the deficiency of my novel’s cosmology (“Time is like a river” = linear yet all now) because in reality, I tend to view time and creation more like a Swiss cheese full of interactive ‘wormholes’ for lack of a better term.

But it’s a novel, a story, and I think the last installment was already getting a bit too heavy for most readers. So yeah, I dumbed it down a bit.

The other point I’d like to make refers to my ongoing comments about science vs. scientism. How many times have I seen the Big Bang THEORY presented as if it were the gospel truth?

The Church of Scientism strikes again…

At least science eventually comes along to admit it was wrong in overzealously presenting theories as if they were undeniable facts.

Or does it?

Seems the same kind of error is made over and over and over again…

Are scientists, a few backward academics and the general public really that dumb?

For the future of humanity, I sincerely hope not!