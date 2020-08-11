Russia coronavirus vaccine approved, Vladimir Putin says. But questions over its safety remain – CNN | Opinion | + Satire

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the approval of a coronavirus vaccine for use on Tuesday, claiming it as a “world first,” amid continued concern and unanswered questions over its safety and effectiveness.

Source: Russia coronavirus vaccine approved, Vladimir Putin says. But questions over its safety remain – CNN

Opinion (with Satire and Fiction):

I hate to think what Vlad really pumped into his daughter’s veins if anything. Kool-Aid? Vodka? Some old Pentothal stored away in the cupboard?

Now where were you on Tuesday Night?

Who did you really see on Tuesday Night?

Poor gal. When she didn’t talk Vlad gave her a second dose…

(For those who don’t know, Pentothal is used as a truth serum by some regimes because it dumbs down the brain, making it harder for people to lie. That’s the theory, anyhow.)

The way I see it, at the present moment we have no reason to believe that a single word of this Russian folk tale by Putin and The Wolf is true. But then again, maybe it is. After all, Russia was recently accused of hacking into Canadian, UK and US labs.

I can see the US falsely accusing Russia of this. And maybe the UK. But Canada? We love everyone here. There must be a grain of truth to the story for a Canadian to actually come out and say something bad, something with teeth.

One thing is for certain, I’m sure glad I don’t live in Putin’s world. God knows what he’d be jabbing me with in the coming days.

We have ways of making you talk…

We have ways of making you talk…