5 Reasons Why Dyslexics Make Top Spies | Opinion

What skills does it take to become a top spy – keeping your nation safe from cyber-attack, foreign espionage and terrorist threats? Stand-out school results? A degree from a top university? How about being dyslexic? Britain’s digital intelligence agency, GCHQ (Government Communication Headquarters)

Opinion:

Here’s an interesting story about ‘different’ people with unusual abilities being not a hindrance or burden to society but instead, indispensable to the safety and security of that society.

All too often people with psychiatric labels are treated with kid gloves. That’s what nice people tend to do who simply do not know how to proceed with such individuals. They are afraid of making things worse so they tiptoe around those who have received some kind of psychiatric label, a label which for the most part involves a culture-bound caricature of the full human being.

Many psychiatric labels arguably are just as bad as racism, sexism and ageism. They might actually be worse because of scientism, which sort of brainwashes people into believing in the ‘truth’ of such labels, as if they were some kind of sacred teaching or infallible dogma.

And here we enter into the creepy side of the discussion. I actually wrote a grad studies paper about this using various tools to try to deconstruct a particular label from a cross-cultural perspective. The professor who read my paper – if they even read it, that is – seemed backward, incompetent, and morally deficient. Thus they could not fully appreciate what I was saying.

Other professors along the way could quickly grasp and appreciate my argument and responded positively to my efforts to raise awareness in this area. But this one professor, well, I have talked about this creep too much already at earthpages, so I will leave it there.

Allow me to say, however, that people who live on the borders of the ‘normal’ may indeed have surprising abilities that most folks also possess but which remain somewhat dormant or less developed.

Everyone is intuitive to some degree. But some who live more on the outside or perhaps the far end of the spectrum of so-called normality may possess insight and intuition in spades.

Couple that with a bright, analytical mind, and you have the makings of a real societal asset.

These people, provided they are not morally flawed due to some kind of abusive upbringing, may be not a burden but a blessing.

Wise folks realize this. Fools do not. And creeps, well they do their best to marginalize, bankrupt and generally hurt these gifted folks any way they can. Some may even be killed.

The creeps, you see, become incredibly paranoid especially if they are doing really bad things on a grand scale–say, trying to occupy and secretly overtake an entire country.

So they are afraid of these gifted people.

The gifted ones might see through a creep’s international criminal organization, blow their cover, and contribute to their going to jail for a very long time.

So keep your eyes open. And your mind too. That so-called ‘oddball’ on your block just might be helping to save our democratic and free society for the benefit of your children’s children’s children.