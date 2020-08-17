We Do What We’re Told – The scary science behind adding substances to tap water

“Scientists say…”

“Research indicates…”

“Studies suggest…”

We’ve heard it all before. Many times.

Egghead researchers get all hepped up about a certain idea and donning their white coats of phony scientific legitimacy, boldly and broadly proclaim the lastest Good News.

ADDING LITHIUM TO THE WATER SUPPLY WILL DECREASE SUICIDES AND CRIME!

The only problem is, a whole host of other unknown variables could be contributing to the finding that in some countries, higher concentrations of lithium in the drinking water correlate with lower suicide and personal crime rates.

I say “personal crime” because I am assuming that organized crime, which often goes unnoticed and unchecked, was not factored into the study, along with a host of other possible variables—e.g. amount of sunlight vs. darkness, temperature, proximity to water, economic and political factors… I could go on.

But don’t take my word for it. Read the following and see for yourself. The first study cites the eggheads who think lithium should be added to the water supply.

The second group is not convinced. Both groups are “scientists.”

But what?

Isn’t science the Gospel Truth?

Could there be a Great Schism in the Church of Science?

That is, could debates, controversies, competing theories with varying degrees of social power, along with cultural, economic, political and perhaps even criminal and corrupt influences also play a role in scientific recommendations?

Lithium, by the way, also has deleterious effects, such a Parkinson’s type tremors.

The most concerning side effects of long term lithium use are hypothyroidism and kidney problems. According to a 2015 review article, these side effects are most likely to affect women below the age of 60 years.

These are not ‘side’ effects. That term is a misleading medical euphemism. Put simply, they are negative effects. (This sneaky wordplay is not unlike religious Church leaders saying clerical sexual abuse “isn’t such a bad sin…” and abusers should be hidden, protected and shuffled around to different parishes).

True, the folks who experience these harmful effects take higher doses than what some white-coated eggheads want to inject into our water supply. But even lower doses – beginning at the moment of conception and ingested by the fetus through pregnancy – could build up if consumed over an entire lifetime.

I certainly don’t want to be a human guinea pig to find out just how much that ongoing buildup could harm me. If anyone tries adding lithium to the water supply in my community, I’m moving to someplace where they don’t mess with the reservoirs any more than absolutely necessary.

There’s already enough garbage in our drinking water, such as fluorine and peed out antidepressants.

And to get to the crux of the matter, why can’t social engineers work to fix the social, economic, political and ecological problems that lead to psychological unwellness and crime in the first place, instead of merely trying to dope us all into zombie-like conformity?