CNN’s Anderson Cooper grills MyPillow creator Mike Lindell regarding his claims that oleandrin is a potential therapeutic for coronavirus.

Source: Anderson Cooper clashes with MyPillow creator over unproven therapeutic – CNN Video

Opinion:

If this guy is lying, I feel sorry for him! Lying is one thing. Lying while wearing a cross on TV is quite another.

I’m not saying he is lying. I just found it an interesting exchange.

(For those not in North America, “My Pillow” ads have been all over the TV, with an ever-growing body of products going beyond mere pillows.)