CNN’s Anderson Cooper grills MyPillow creator Mike Lindell regarding his claims that oleandrin is a potential therapeutic for coronavirus.
Source: Anderson Cooper clashes with MyPillow creator over unproven therapeutic – CNN Video
Opinion:
If this guy is lying, I feel sorry for him! Lying is one thing. Lying while wearing a cross on TV is quite another.
I’m not saying he is lying. I just found it an interesting exchange.
(For those not in North America, “My Pillow” ads have been all over the TV, with an ever-growing body of products going beyond mere pillows.)