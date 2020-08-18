CNN Anchor makes an eggregious vocational slur while ‘insulting’ Tucker Carlson… and it slips by unnoticed

Last Saturday I was amazed to hear an apparently enlightened CNN anchor make an egregious vocational slur. I’ve searched YouTube for the segment but I guess Ana Cabrera is not popular enough to merit an abundance of recent uploads.

Today I found the transcript. And I’m glad I did.

Let me sketch the background to this:

A day or two before this segment, Tucker Carlson mispronounced Kamala Harris’ name. Even though he mispronounced it exactly the same way as Joe Biden did, many folks at CNN jumped on Carlson for his seemingly honest mistake.

Folks on CNN said it was racist, ignorant, disrespectful, and indicative of white privilege, among other things… Meanwhile, nobody called out Joe Biden for making the very same mistake in pronouncing Harris’ name (except for Carlson himself).

So in her discussion about how apparently evil the Carlson error was, Cabrera ended her segment by calling Carlson TRUCKER Carlson in a derisive, derogatory tone.

I couldn’t believe it.

My first thought was how the pandemic has made us all acutely aware of the vital importance of truckers in keeping us all alive. When the pandemic hit many people were worried, wondering if our truckers would be able to get enough food to the supermarkets.

In the panicky beginnings of Covid, truckers had no places to stop, wash, or relieve themselves but they adapted and kept on doing their honest work, keeping us all alive and well.

THANK YOU, TRUCKERS!

To me, Cabrera’s vocational slur hints at these negative connotations

truckers are stupid

truckers are ignorant

truckers don’t care

truckers are male

truckers are macho idiots

truckers are sexist

truckers are racist

And I could go on. But I think you get the point.

What really struck me, however, was how – as far as I know – nobody has called Cabrera out on this.

Before this incident, I thought Cabrera was one of the more lively CNN anchors. But liveliness and unseemly elitism make strange bedfellows.

In fact, this slur by Cabrera seems to support much of what Carlson has been saying about the “liberals” at CNN. He feels they are a hypocritical, elitist bunch who don’t give a damn about the working class.

I mean, TRUCKER Carlson?

You decide for yourself.

Me, I find the ongoing battle between the two networks fascinating. Sometimes I’ll agree with aspects of one side and then with aspects of the other.

That’s not wishy-washy.

It’s just life.