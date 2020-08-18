Tuesday Morning Alt News – /2020/08/18

I’m trying out a couple of new things these days. First, I’ve moved from Lubuntu (Linux OS) on an older computer because recent updates didn’t work with my PC. The shift to a lighter Linux distribution called Bodhi Linux so far looks very promising. I tentatively recommend Bodhi Linux for users who are just getting past the novice stage and entering into some sort of familiarity with the whole Ubuntu universe. Users like me!

Because of this change, the news is by default presented on a dark background. I’m sure I could change it but for now this is it.

Another thing I’m trying is hosting the actual image at imgur.com. I have no idea if this quick upload directly from the Bodhi Linux image editor is permanent or temporary. But for now, it works.