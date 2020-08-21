Ian Anderson talks about inspiration and the muse

Just My Stuff

Jethro Tull wasn’t my favorite prog-rock band but it would be pretty hard not to respect Ian Anderson.

In the 80s he dabbled with electronica. But it was before that with Songs From the Wood, introduced to me by a friend when I found something I’d really want to listen to. Almost Hobbit-like in its woodsy simplicity, that’s the lp I remember liking most.

In this video, we don’t see the usual, boring self-congratulatory laudations but rather a very quick look into the 70s along with Anderson’s take on creativity—inspiration, effort, and the muse.