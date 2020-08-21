Earthpages.org

Russian astronaut on the ISS claims to see UFOs in new footage | Opinion


It’s just a flash – if you watch the video – but it seems pretty convincing to me. What are the odds of meteors lining up and flashing like that? Reminds me a bit of that old Star Trek TOS episode where the USS Enterprise briefly appears to a 20th-century airforce pilot.

This works well with me today. I’ve been watching the excellent series, The Planets by Brian Cox. Cox seems to be getting better with age. His Darwinian secularism isn’t bugging me quite as much as it used to. I think I even heard him mention the word “Fate” in one of his segments. Now, if we could just bump that up to “Providence,” then we’d really be talking!

https://earthpages.tumblr.com/post/627070229241102336/russian-astronaut-on-the-iss-claims-to-see-ufos-in

