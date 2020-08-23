Critics say the Trump administration’s actions have created a hostile climate for Chinese students and may drive away talented scientists.

Source: ‘Painted as spies’: Chinese students, scientists say Trump administration has made life hostile amid battle against COVID-19

Opinion:

This article says that smart Chinese in the USA feel like they are stuck between a rock and a hard place: The US is becoming increasingly hostile and the ‘old county’s’ fierce authoritarianism is hardly an attractive alternative for intelligent Chinese overseas.

But bona fide spies need not worry. All they have to do is come to Canada. We love spies. We love them so much that we blank out any news stories about them as if they did not exist. We actually allow them to actively pursue, hassle and harass honest, hardworking individuals who are on to them.

It’s all backwards here in Canada. We may be a world leader in immigration. But we are a world failure when it comes to defending what actually made Canada a desirable country for immigrants in the first place. Some cunning, Canadian-born creeps have utterly sold out and many naive, ‘pie in the sky’ folks just do not know.

Know what?

Well, that our entire way of life is being threatened by hostile operators.

And I’m not just talking about a few isolated individuals. No, I’m talking about an entire system compromised by hardened wingnuts who do not see the glaring contradiction and built-in error of their ways.

It’s only a matter of time before the people rise up. But for now, everything is “fine,” just like the white-collar hostiles who are spreading like a cancer across this land.

A favorite tactic of spies is to try to marginalize their victims. One technique is to spread malicious rumors implying that victims are insane or ‘damaged goods.’ Spies do their best to indirectly convince family and friends that victims are mad for suspecting that they are targets of espionage.

It’s a super creepy tactic and something that should never be reinforced by any means. (In other words, maybe ditch those social media ‘friends’ if you are getting a persistent bad feeling about them…).

The other night I watched a Canadian-made doc about John Lennon. I was surprised to see that yes, the venerable ex-Beatle was indeed a victim of espionage. The people around Lennon thought he was paranoid when he told them he heard clicks on his phone line (back in the day, the tech wasn’t quite as slick as it is today).

And ironically, it was one of America’s biggest crooks who was behind it all!

(Millenials… look up “Watergate“).

Isn’t that always the way?

The biggest losers are often the most insidious violators of our basic human rights, including the right to privacy.

The next question is, what can we do about it?