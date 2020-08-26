Earthpages – A few ‘back to school’ tweaks

The new look for Earthpages defines a new attitude and future direction for the blog. Instead of trying to be one of those glossy, ‘everything’s beautiful’ sites I thought it would be more real to depict things as they really are around the world today.

The banner image is a shot of some cabins in the aftermath of a hurricane. They’re still standing but somewhat battered—sort of like society and many of us in our strange new COVID reality.

The icon is from one of my favorite full-time designers.

Both are credited in Credits (under About) in the new layered menu at top.

Another possible change I am considering is going back to directing the “earthpages.ca” domain to Earthpages – Think Free.” Currently, “earthpages.ca” points to “Alternative News 24/7.”

Maybe let me know what you think! 🙂