Schrödinger was deeply moved by the Upanishads. He discussed it with everyone he met and made determined efforts to incorporate it in his life.

Source: What Erwin Schrödinger Said About the Upanishads – The Wire Science

Opinion:

Gosh. I’ve been so caught up in writing about spies, scientism and my spiritual take on mental health that I had to read this article pretty carefully to refresh myself about the Upanisads.

You see, I studied in India and recall quite clearly sitting in a small room with a professor who knew this stuff cold. While he talked about the Upanisads, a numinous field would radiate from this guy. And it wasn’t only me. A fellow foreign student and friend said the psychological effect of being near this man was “intoxicating.” Meanwhile, oodles of young lady students would periodically rush into this professor’s room to touch his feet. Everyone added “ji” to his surname, in the manner of other Indian holy men—e.g. Babaji.

Put simply, this man was deemed worthy of great respect—more a guru than a mere professor of discursive concepts and ideas.

I never touched his feet but his classes did space me out so much I remember thinking afterward, I can’t be like this in Canada.

In other words, I was a sensitive guy and could readily feel the numinous power of Indian philosophy and religion. For those who go deeper, Indian religion is not just about clever words and lengthy discursive tomes (as we often find in Western Philosophy) but for the most part, it concentrates on experience, self-development, and personal transformation.

And I realized these courses were taking my mind somewhere that would make it difficult to function and “fit in” back home in Canada, which for the most part is a highly focussed country. Focussed in this world. The material world.

Upon returning home a series of events lead me to move away from Indian philosophy toward a more Christian path. This new orientation provided spirituality but without the uncomfortable vibe I found accompanying Hindu mysticism.

Hindus may be comfortable with their Hindu spirituality but I came to find it intrusive, defocussing, and ultimately upsetting. Hence my conversion to – or perhaps better put rediscovery of – Christianity. After all, I was baptized as an infant in Canada.

So Schrödinger loved the Upanisads and I’m not surprised. A hard-headed physicist would be intellectually attracted to the ideas and concepts it presents. Someone like Schrödinger probably would not be unduly affected as I was because, I imagine, they were too cognitively regimented and fixed, to begin with. Only sensitives like myself might actually be in a place to make reasonable comparisons among religions based on their respective numinous qualities.

As a sociology professor of mine once put it, “A scientist is good with science, I would not expect a scientist to be sociologically sophisticated.”

And with my doctorate in religious studies, I would say the same thing about religion and physics. A physicist is good with physics but I would not expect a physicist to be sophisticated in religious studies.

Actually, I don’t expect some religious studies people to be sophisticated in the area of mysticism either. But that’s another story for another day. 🙂

No big conclusions here. We are free to choose our own path. That’s what makes a democratic country great and free. But I will never fake it for the sake of political correctness or social expedience by saying that my experiences of different religions are all the same. They are not. For me, the differences are huge.

End of story.

Or perhaps for some seekers like myself, a whole new beginning?

—MC