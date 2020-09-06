The university as nursery for espionage? Nah. Couldn’t happen. | Catallaxy Files | Opinion

MICHELLE Grattan asks if the Feds have the legal authority to oversee state agreements with foreign governments like China’s. The short answer: yes. “Universities, however, are another …

The writer of that comment is being satirical. They mean to say that only an idiot would dismiss the possibility of espionage within academia.

Looking back over the years, there have been a few seemingly slippery characters. You know, the dark, mysterious type who smile and wink a lot but never say anything meaningful. Or if they do, it comes out wildly bizarre and sarcastic. Like one prof who allegedly said, “A university is a place where a professor gets a paycheck.”

The person who apparently began this rumor is now a professor too.

Irony. Double irony.

Still, that is not any kind of proof that these two individuals merit investigation by the appropriate authorities. However, if I were to sign up with the CIA or CSIS, I would love to (legally) track their phone calls, plane tickets, overseas hotel reservations, and so on.

Not sure if that would lead to anything worthy of an arrest (or two) but certain patterns might emerge, revealing perhaps outright lies told to others back home about where they were and what they were doing.

On the other hand, if these intelligence agencies continue to be compromised by hostile powers, someone on the inside might just cover for them and make lame excuses for their odd behavior.

Perhaps even a weasely Prime Minister might do the same, if he or she were under the thumb of hostile powers.

Let’s hope it never gets to that!

