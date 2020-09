It looks like LLUÍS BUSSÉ is able to get outside again, which is good for all of us. One of my favorite photographers on the web and elsewhere, his most recent entry begins with a truly stunning shot.

I won’t steal his fire and post the image here. Instead, check out his site:

https://lluisbusse.wordpress.com/2020/08/30/the-monochrome-experience-quantum-entanglement/

This and other photos should make your visit well worth the time.