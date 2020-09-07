What happens when an ancient not-quite-dead religion meets philosophy, classical music, film and pop?

Deodato, of course.

I just stumbled across this today. Instantly recognized it. Back in the day we mostly heard truncated versions – truncated means chopped up – on the radio and on vinyl collections.

They still do that on FM in most countries, I think. Clip the beginning and the end and rarely if ever play the EP (extended play) version of a song.

The above is the EP version.

I liked the graphic that goes with this video. Good sound, too.

However, I was impressed by the commentary provided with another upload of the same tune.

So I will post that video too, just for the excellent blurb (see below).

This instrumental demonstrates how culture can evolve over literally thousands of years. But not just culture. Culture infused with spiritual beliefs, practices, and experiences. It’s always got to be that way. Remove one aspect and you have something like a Frankenstein monster or, as the Americans so love, Zombies.

Try to remove the spirit from our human experience and you have a headless man or woman. Ignore the body and you have an Icarus figure (Greek mythic character who flew too close to the sun, which melted his waxen wings). Ignore society and you have a… well, let’s just say it’s usually not good to ignore the demands of society. If you do, they surely come to bite you in the ass, one way or another.

So that’s my take on today’s, retro-tune.

Enjoy!

Eumir Deodato Almeida’s singular rendition of “Also sprach Zarathustra” won the 1973 Grammy Award for Best Pop Instrumental Performance. It is arguably the world’s most renowned Latin jazz opus ever. The introductory movement of the original work, a tone poem by Richard Strauss (1896), served as the musical motif in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, “2001: A Space Odyssey.” Deodato’s arrangement wondrously elaborates on the movie’s modernistic theme. Strauss, in turn, was inspired by Friedrich Nietzsche’s iconoclastic philosophical treatise of the same title (1883-85). Zarathustra, of course, refers to Zoroaster, the Persian prophet and religious poet of antiquity (traditionally, 6th century BC), on whom Nietzsche based the principal character of his book.