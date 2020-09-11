The Disease – A poem written a few years before 9/11

This poem was written somewhere between 1997 and 1999. I was living on the top floor of a dilapidated old building that used to be the Ottawa train station master’s home.

Over the years I seem to have developed the uncanny ability to make oblique references to tragedies and disasters before they happen.

A similar thing happened with this poem.

The poem was written mostly stream of consciousness. While typing on my antiquated laptop, I remember thinking just how foreboding the lines were getting (rotting sky…all are doomed to die) and not really knowing why.

Following my instinct, I didn’t delete the darker verses, but I did consider it.

After September 11, 2001, it seemed the ominous parts could be taken as a premonition for 9/11.

As the new millennium drew near, it seemed some artists and sensitives were picking up something truly rotten on their radar.

At least, that is one way of looking at it. At the time I was reading John Milton’s Paradise Lost and Dante’s Inferno. So one could argue I wasn’t intuiting anything at all. Instead, one could say I was just aping the greats. Mimicking their classic style.

Who knows.

It might be both.

I had just completed my Ph.D. on synchronicity at the University of Ottawa, Canada when this poem was written.

The Disease

I’ve watched it grow

I’ve seen it sow

true minds into despair

souls of sorrow

ladened deep

burning horrid stares

I’ve seen it work

at lightning speed

to destroy mankind’s seed

through the air

it does its deed

this is its only care

sans partiality

sans decency

Yes, this is “the disease”

You over there!

you believe you’re clear

of this melancholy breeze?

Well let me tell you

if you please

it’s a fatal,

dreadful siege

For once contracted

once enacted

you’ll go on normally

“it’s okay”

“I’m just fine”

“yes, I think I am still free”

But then, alas!

the grippe is tightened

beyond all points of ease

and shipwrecked sailors on the sea of life

all drown

irrevocably

Yes I’ve seen this blight

‘cross this land

and winds are blowing high

no apple pie nor starlit nights

will save this rotting sky

all is darkened

all are dead

all are doomed to die

Lance it fast while time remains

avoid a fearsome plight

destroy this curse

and rest assured

your mark is

for the

light

Cast it out and let us pray

“Lord give us back our sight”

Cast it out to guarantee,

Truth shall conquer might



The Disease © Michael Clark 1997 to present. All Rights Reserved.