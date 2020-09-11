The Kundalini Serpent – Are you stuck on the snake?

Kundalini (Sanskrit: coiled like a snake) is a symbolic serpent in Tantric Hinduism and Buddhism, said to be coiled at the base of the spine and charged with spiritual power.

Once awakened through meditative exercises such as pranamaya (controlled breathing), the kundalini serpent apparently rises through seven chakras.

Both the kundalini and the chakras are often described as actual realities instead of symbolic interpretations of psychosomatic and numinous experiences.

Indeed, the kundalini and chakras are variously constructed and interpreted among different schools of belief, a fact sometimes overlooked by zealous New Age fundamentalists who adhere to and advocate just one interpretation.

Also rarely taken seriously among New Age fundamentalists is the valid logical question as to whether or not awakening the highest chakra in a given belief system is associated with the highest, purest, and holiest possible spiritual experience one may encounter.

Along these lines, the Lutheran scholar Rudolf Otto, the Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung, and several others discuss various forms of the numinous, ranging from the healthy, heavenly, and holy to the demonic, dreadful and destructive.

Believers in the chakras often talk about getting “stuck” on a particular chakra, not unlike Freudians who believe individuals may become fixated at a certain stage of psychosexual development.

There may be some general truth to this because we all seem to pass through general stages of life, if imperfectly so and in a non-linear fashion. But from my Christian perspective, it is desirable to not get stuck on the entire idea of the chakras.

However, there is no point in my elaborating here because it seems relatively few have really tasted the fruits of the Holy Spirit, so they won’t get what I’m talking about and I’d just be wasting my time trying to spell out the differences.

Experience informs my own particular beliefs but I have no way of personally demonstrating my experience to others. It’s up to the individual and God for one to develop a mature perspective on how different religions really do differ.

Related » Tantra