It’s lonely at the top – but take heart…

So, you see through the “wickedness and snares of the devil” as the old Catholic exorcism prayer puts it. You tell the deceiver to go blow it out their a**. You feel a moment of vindication, maybe even of pride. But after that, you’re alone. The love you had, the hope for friendship is all gone. Just another psycho trying to get something out of you. Not a relationship but a situation of abuse.

Take heart my friends if this happens to you. As one of my favorite old-time bands puts it… “Spirit is something… no-one can destroy.”

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car

From the profit he’s made on your dreams

But today you just read that the man was shot dead

By a gun that didn’t make any noise

But it wasn’t the bullet that laid him to rest was

The low spark of high-heeled boys