Earthpages.org

It’s lonely at the top – but take heart…


So, you see through the “wickedness and snares of the devil” as the old Catholic exorcism prayer puts it. You tell the deceiver to go blow it out their a**. You feel a moment of vindication, maybe even of pride. But after that, you’re alone. The love you had, the hope for friendship is all gone. Just another psycho trying to get something out of you. Not a relationship but a situation of abuse.

Take heart my friends if this happens to you. As one of my favorite old-time bands puts it… “Spirit is something… no-one can destroy.”

And the man in the suit has just bought a new car
From the profit he’s made on your dreams
But today you just read that the man was shot dead
By a gun that didn’t make any noise
But it wasn’t the bullet that laid him to rest was
The low spark of high-heeled boys

