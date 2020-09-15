Earthpages.org

A Poem (Adult content not suitable for minors)


Dear Readers,

This is a point of departure for me.

Up ’till now I have been pretty squeaky clean with my content. But life isn’t always like that. So I turn to fiction. Or I guess more correctly, fictional verse. (English grads can tell me exactly what this is).

I just wanted to warn you in advance that the verse contains suggestive and vulgar content that may be deemed offensive by some. If you do not wish to read it, please go no further.

Thanks.

 

A Poem

 

Her mind spins

in a flurry of rage

I’ll kill you, you bastard!

she screams in silence.

He watches from afar

and realizes she’s quite

insane.

 

He thinks thoughts to her

Your ‘people’ destroyed my career, you cunt!

She watches from afar

and realizes

he’s right.

 

So is she cured,

if but for a moment?

Only time will tell.

You can tell by the way

they smell.

 

 

One comment

