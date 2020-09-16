3 Simple Steps To Handle Being ‘Gaslighted’ [Video] – The Good Men Project | Opinion

Have you been gaslighted before?

If you’re not sure what “Gaslighting” means… It’s when someone manipulates you by psychological means into doubting your own sanity.

Over time, this can have a dramatic effect on our self-esteem as we slowly begin to doubt ourselves until we no longer trust our own instincts. It’s nasty.

Opinion:

This sort of goes with my previous post. After writing an initial version of A Poem, I realized it did not fully express my Christian ideals but offered only a snapshot.

Surfing the web a bit later, I came across this video:

3 Simple Steps To Handle Being ‘Gaslighted’ [Video] – The Good Men Project

Admittedly, I have only watched the first third so far, where the speaker outlines what Gaslighting is. I have not yet watched his remedies (other than the first which suggests we remove ourselves for a while to get a better perspective).

Oh, and btw, the movie is great, if depressing. It reminds me of a professor I once had…