3 Simple Steps To Handle Being 'Gaslighted' [Video] – The Good Men Project | Opinion


Have you been gaslighted before?

If you’re not sure what “Gaslighting” means… It’s when someone manipulates you by psychological means into doubting your own sanity.

Over time, this can have a dramatic effect on our self-esteem as we slowly begin to doubt ourselves until we no longer trust our own instincts. It’s nasty.

Source: 3 Simple Steps To Handle Being ‘Gaslighted’ [Video] – The Good Men Project

Opinion:

How to avoid grievances of gaslighting in relationships – The Daily Targum

This sort of goes with my previous post. After writing an initial version of A Poem, I realized it did not fully express my Christian ideals but offered only a snapshot.

Surfing the web a bit later, I came across this video:

Admittedly, I have only watched the first third so far, where the speaker outlines what Gaslighting is. I have not yet watched his remedies (other than the first which suggests we remove ourselves for a while to get a better perspective).

Oh, and btw, the movie is great, if depressing. It reminds me of a professor I once had…

“Gaslight” is a 1944 classic film based on a 1938 play where a treacherous psychopath tries to convince his wife that she is going insane.

What are you thinking?

