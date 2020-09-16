Gaslight (Mature Content)

Dear Readers,

I posted an earlier version of this for a short while but made it private at around 2:22 a.m., realizing the poem presented a snapshot.

Snapshots are just a moment. A slice. They do not express a total scenario and sometimes not our highest aspirations.

However, I did not want to delete the poem entirely because it did have something to say (existing “likes” please read here).

So this is an edited version. The first incarnation was simply called “A Poem.” This is called “Gaslight”. For more about gaslighting, watch this video.

Gaslight

Her mind spins

in a flurry of rage

I’ll kill you, you bastard!

she screams in silence.

He watches from afar

and realizes she’s quite

insane.

He sends thoughts to her

Your ‘people’ are demented and so are you!

She watches from afar

and like a flickering flame

for a moment sees

his truth.

But another day dawns

and she dons the mask

It’s a hellish task

yet she chooses it,

Alas.