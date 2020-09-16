Earthpages.org

Gaslight (Mature Content)


“Gaslight” is a 1944 classic film based on a 1938 play where a treacherous psychopath tries to convince his wife that she is going insane. In 2020, I believe some women are just as capable of such treachery. Women’s Lib goes both ways!

Dear Readers,

I posted an earlier version of this for a short while but made it private at around 2:22 a.m., realizing the poem presented a snapshot.

Snapshots are just a moment. A slice. They do not express a total scenario and sometimes not our highest aspirations.

However, I did not want to delete the poem entirely because it did have something to say (existing “likes” please read here).

So this is an edited version. The first incarnation was simply called “A Poem.” This is called “Gaslight”. For more about gaslighting, watch this video.

 

Gaslight

 

Her mind spins

in a flurry of rage

I’ll kill you, you bastard!

she screams in silence.

He watches from afar

and realizes she’s quite

insane.

 

He sends thoughts to her

Your ‘people’ are demented and so are you!

She watches from afar

and like a flickering flame

for a moment sees

his truth.

 

But another day dawns

and she dons the mask

It’s a hellish task

yet she chooses it,

Alas.

 

One comment

  1. Edit – Fixed a typo

    Her minds

    to

    Her mind

    Sept 16 – Gave the poem a makeover. If any previous “likes” do not like this version. I will not be offended if you unlike. But I hope you will like this too and understand why I edited it!

    Like

    Reply

What are you thinking?

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.