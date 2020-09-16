Gaslight (Mature Content)

Dear Readers,
I posted an earlier version of this for a short while but made it private at around 2:22 a.m., realizing the poem presented a snapshot.
Snapshots are just a moment. A slice. They do not express a total scenario and sometimes not our highest aspirations.
However, I did not want to delete the poem entirely because it did have something to say (existing “likes” please read here).
So this is an edited version. The first incarnation was simply called “A Poem.” This is called “Gaslight”. For more about gaslighting, watch this video.
Gaslight
Her mind spins
in a flurry of rage
I’ll kill you, you bastard!
she screams in silence.
He watches from afar
and realizes she’s quite
insane.
He sends thoughts to her
Your ‘people’ are demented and so are you!
She watches from afar
and like a flickering flame
for a moment sees
his truth.
But another day dawns
and she dons the mask
It’s a hellish task
yet she chooses it,
Alas.
