Jehovah’s Witnesses – With New Introduction

This is an entry I wrote a few years ago at Think Free.

Myself, I don’t find this religion too personally or intellectually stimulating. That’s partly why I just wrote a rather straightforward, religious studies style entry lacking my usual flair. 😁

Today, I have little interest in offering my opinions here. It’s just not important enough to go into. But I will say that the part about a mere 144,000 people entering heaven seems pretty small to me. As for the rest remaining on a peaceful Earth, I guess Jehovah’s Witnesses are blind to the very compelling evidence that sooner or later our Sun will become a White Dwarf. And I doubt we will ever have perfect peace on Earth. There’s just too much evil lurking around, IMO.

I’ve met people somewhat like the Jehovah’s Witnesses in public—you know, the ‘aliens are controlling the government’ types. You start talking with them and they seem sane and normal. But after a while, you can see the programming kick in. Of course, it’s conceivable that ETs try to control people through some kind of psychic influence. But total and exclusive control over our planet? That’s way too simplistic for me.

As per Jehova’s Witnesses themselves, we have a JW Kingdom Hall center of worship nearby where I live. Every Spring they would send out someone who would knock loudly on our front door and wake me up during my much loved afternoon nap. One of the few good things about the pandemic was that these irritating canvassers did not pound on our front door this Spring. So I had a few more solid naps than usual!

That’s about all I have to say about these folks. We are free to believe in whatever we want. But I certainly would never subscribe to this religion.

* * *

Jehovah’s Witnesses belong to an international religious organization that traces its roots back to the American Charles Taze Russell (1852-1916), said to have founded the movement in 1884.

From the perspective of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, this millennial religion was once called ‘International Bible Students‘ and ‘Millennial Dawnists.’

Around 1918, a schism occurred reminiscent of the Orthodox and Catholic split. The upshot of the division was that Russell’s successor, Joseph Franklin Rutherford, wasn’t universally accepted. From this, two different religious groups emerged, each claiming lineage to Russell: The Bible Students and The Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The Jehovah’s Witnesses took their new name in 1931. Believers interpret the Bible according to certain core beliefs. Jehovah’s Witnesses believe in the imminent second coming of Christ. They avoid worldly involvement and don’t abide by any law taken as a contradiction to God’s Law (e.g. taking oaths, entering military service and receiving blood transfusions).

The organization publishes the magazine The Watchtower, meets regularly, and proselytizes through door-to-door preaching, called ‘witnessing.’

Jehovah’s Witnesses don’t believe in the Christian idea of the Trinity. They deny the fully divine status of Christ but see him as the messiah and God’s son. They also believe that before he was born, Jesus existed as the archangel Michael.

Jehovah’s Witnesses attest to a multitude of angels and also that 144,000 people will enter heaven and rule with Christ. The remaining virtuous people will apparently exist on a new, peaceful Earth.

Although Jehovah’s Witnesses do not believe in hell, they do accept the idea of eternal death.

Jehovah’s Witnesses meet regularly at a church called the Kingdom Hall and observe an annual Lord’s Evening Meal (Last Supper) at the first full moon in Spring.

They reject Halloween and Valentine’s Day as ‘pagan’ events. Also, Father’s and Mother’s day are seen as a type of unhealthy ancestor worship, and Birthdays are said to draw too much attention to the self.