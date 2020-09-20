People Who Confuse These 3 Simple Words Have Very Low Emotional Intelligence | Inc.com | Opinion

It goes like this: empathy, over sympathy, over pity.

Opinion:

Saw this earlier while doing a preliminary news scan. My main computer was away, unconnected to my network so I was just using a low-powered tablet, which restricts my ability to really get the goods.

Anyhow, I wasn’t and am still not in a very talkative mood today. That happens every now and then and I just figure it means it’s time to recharge, reload, whatever. I’m sure other writers and bloggers will understand.

Today’s news link has to do with nonverbal stuff anyhow. Or mostly nonverbal. If you read the article (linked above) you’ll find a thought-provoking discussion about three words – empathy, sympathy and pity.

I’m not sure I really agree with what the author says but the piece has been, as I say, thought-provoking.

I guess I would make a main distinction between understanding discursively vs. understanding immersively. We can read a novel or blog about someone’s experience. Or we can literally ‘merge’ with another person to some extent to feel what they feel, or ‘see’ what they see. In fact, all of the senses can be involved, I believe.

Okay, before you say I am nuts, remember that many of you are probably viewing the world from a Western secular perspective. Conversely, both Asian and Western mystical traditions talk about souls meeting or ‘superimposing.’ When souls meet this way, space and time isn’t such a big deal. It’s the heart and – again – soul that matter.

If you don’t get this, you are probably a fan of discursive knowing. If this does speak to you, chances are you realize there’s more to the picture of life than meets the eye. As the old saying goes, no man is an island. (We need to update that to no person is an island).

Final note is that discursive and mystical knowing need not be mutually exclusive. This is a mistake that some make. But I think I’m already going over the average person’s head right now, so will stop.

If I sound a bit arrogant, I’m not. I’m just saying it like I have been seeing it for many years now.

Those of you who are ahead of the curve should understand.