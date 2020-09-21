Prototype technology could help alleviate growing shortage of human crop pickers

Source: Robots gear up to march to the fields and harvest cauliflowers | Business | The Guardian

Opinion:

We Are The Robots?

For my younger readers, that is the title of an old Kraftwerk tune. Kraftwerk is a pioneering German band that, along with a few others, basically introduced electronica to pop music. Other people like Morton Subotnick were pioneers with electronic music. But Kraftwerk and a handful of others took electronica to pop music, which for me is more culturally relevant than some guy making squeaks and noises, no matter interesting that may be.

But I digress. I’m highlighting this article today because I have met and talked with a migrant laborer working near a beach in rural Ontario. Mostly apple pickers, these men fly up from Jamaica, if I remember right, work their asses off and send the money back to their families. You could discern them pretty easily because they had their own communal living quarters on the farm, were taken to and fro work in a yellow school bus, rode bikes around the area after work, and were people of color (in contrast to the almost exclusively white rural population in the area).

The man I spoke to worked very hard, was far away from home and his loved ones, and was an absolute delight. Quite a different outlook on life than many of the local Ontario inhabitants.

So what will happen to people like him with the rise of the robots? How many human beings will be put out of work and driven into poverty?

I can’t say but it seems we’re headed toward a technocracy, where only those with tech skills will be employable.

What do you think?