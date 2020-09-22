The RCMP has flagged ways to tighten its security protocols in response to the Cameron Ortis espionage case — but not one of those changes has been implemented in the year since his arrest.

Source: A year after espionage arrest, RCMP still hasn’t acted on calls for tighter security | CBC News

Opinion:

Only in Trudeau’s Canada would we find absolutely no action to remedy the problems that lead to this travesty of justice and national security in the first place.

Instead, Mr. Trudeau is trying to ram his New Green Dream down the throats of the provinces – and ordinary taxpayers – with a National Carbon Tax. However, Mr. Trudeau is no dummy. He probably enjoys the distraction that the imbroglio over his New Green Dream creates, diverting attention from his many failures, seedy compromises, and scandalous blunders.

I won’t bore non-Canadians with the details. But suffice it to say that he champions racial equality when he’s not wearing blackface. And he champions women when they don’t question his dictatorial autocracy. And he talks about peace and security when he’s not covering for Quebec construction companies—Hey Joe! Pour some more concrete! Oops sorry. Must make that bilingual. Salut Jos! Versez un peu plus de béton!

You don’t have to be a genius to see what I am saying. And heck, I didn’t even mention the latest WE Charity scandal where Mr. Trudeau put parliament on pause so a proper investigation could not be conducted, facilitating the whole sordid affair to blow over and fade from the spotlight.

How can Canadians miss all this?

If Mr. Trudeau is elected again, I give up. It won’t be Canada anymore. Rather, we might have to call it Kriminalia.