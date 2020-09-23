Earthpages.org

If you seriously believe that you may be being poisoned, writes advice columnist Ellie, call the poison control centre in your area and your doctor

Source: I think my young wife, who has a boyfriend, is slowly poisoning me. Ask Ellie | The Star

Opinion:

This article sort of surprised me because we normally only see things like this on TV shows such as Forensic Files.

That someone wrote in locally (Toronto Star) made me realize that shows like Forensic Files are not necessary ‘way out’ or only ‘down there’ in that big, high-density tank called the USA.

Clearly, this is not a good marriage. Either the guy is insecure and paranoid or the wife is nuts and cruel. Not a nice situation either way.

