Before Michael Jackson, it was…

This takes me back to about grade 6 or 7. I recall working on a school project and listening to this tape one quiet Sunday afternoon with my parents and sibs around the house.

I want you to listen to this tune. Especially the lyrics where it goes, “Why can’t they say that hate is 10 zillion light years away?” (instead of heaven, which many secular people have been brainwashed into believing is not real or extremely distant).

Yep, we’ve got the whole thing upside down, and many of us don’t even realize it.

Listen to the song. Especially relevant today as America goes up in flames with race and politically motivated riots.

Not bad for a guy blinded moments after birth.

And that reminds me of a joke Stevie once made on Johnny Carson’s late-night talk show. With a smile, Stevie said something like, “My heart goes out to all the visually impaired people in present company”… and he wasn’t talking about physical eyesight. He was talking about people blind to the reality of God.

Carson and all the others on the set looked startled, slightly embarrassed and laughed uncomfortably. They sort of got it but not fully. Stevie was way too ‘sighted’ for them!

Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away

Stevie Wonder

They say that heaven is 10 zillion light years away

And just the pure at heart will walk her righteous streets someday

They say that heaven is 10 zillion light years away

But if there is a God, we need Him now

“Where is your God”

That’s what my friends ask me

And I say it’s taken Him so long

‘Cause we’ve got so far to come…

Tell me people

Why can’t they say that hate is 10 zillion light years away

Why can’t the light of good shine God’s love in every soul

Why must my color black make me a lesser man

I thought this world was made for every man

He loves us all, that’s what my God tells me

And I say it’s taken Him so long

‘Cause we’ve got so far to come…

But in my heart I can feel it, yeah,

Feel His spirit wow oh woo…

Feel it, yeah, feel His spirit…

I… can’t say that heaven is 10 zillion light years away

But if so let all be pure at heart

Just to walk her righteous streets I pray

Let God’s love shine within to save our evil souls

For those who don’t believe will never see the light

“Where is my God” – He lives inside of me

And I say it’s taken Him so long

‘Cause we’ve got so far to come…

No people, “where is your God?”

Inside please let Him be

And I say it’s taken Him so long

‘Cause we’ve got so far to come…

But if you open your heart you can feel it yeah yeah

Feel His spirit, yeah

Feel it, feel His spirit, wow oh wow…

Feel it, you can feel His spirit

I opened my heart one morning and

I sho nuff could feel it yeah yeah

Feel His spirit yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You can feel it, yeah, feel His spirit

You can feel it, yeah, feel His spirit

Source: Musixmatch

Songwriters: Stevie Wonder

Heaven Is 10 Zillion Light Years Away lyrics © Black Bull Music, Jobete Music Co Inc, Jobete Music Co., Inc.