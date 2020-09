Dread and paranoia had settled over Prague like smog. Dissent was brutally crushed by the Communist regime, suspected traitors executed on the flimsiest of pretexts.

Source: How Czech double agent snared BBC security editor Frank Gardener’s MI6 spy father | Daily Mail Online

Opinion:

Here’s a weird one.

I can hardly follow the convoluted details of this story but it suffices to demonstrate just how desperate, sneaky, and warped some people can be.

Do we know anyone like this today?