I’m the chairman of the bored…

So I will be trying out a few new themes for the next few days. One thing I did not like about the last theme was how it limited my banner image (it had to be light or you could not see the “Earthpages” text). Also, it was narrow… did not fill up the screen.

I will be limiting myself to the free templates, so pls do not expect miracles. I just need to change to keep the interest up.

And oldie but goodie!