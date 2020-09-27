Source: Trump taps ’eminently qualified’ Barrett for Supreme Court

Opinion:

I’m relatively new to politics – talking about politics, I mean – so you will please forgive my probably naive comments. If it were religious studies or depth psychology I would be on far steadier ground.

However, I cannot help but get the impression that almost everyone in the US Democratic fold knows that Joe Biden is just a figurehead for the surrounding Democratic powers. To my non-medical eye, Mr. Biden seems to be overly distracted and perhaps unfocused from time to time. That can happen – especially with age – and makes him no less of a person. And I firmly believe that so-called “unfocussed” people could be seeing other important, big picture things while missing what is right in front of their noses.

But if you periodically cannot remember what city you are speaking in, you probably should not be running for the important job of president. Someone on the front lines, meeting foreign leaders, and so on, needs to be focussed in the here and now.

Let’s get real. Kamala Harris and the rest are fully aware of this. They are using Joe as a stepping stone or as I say, a kind of puppet-figurehead.

Kamala Harris is pretty and obviously politically savvy. She lived in Canada for some time and reminds me of some Canadians up here. There’s a certain something – je ne sais quoi – about her. Hard to articulate but she would have thrived in Canadian politics.

Trump’s assigning Barrett is a brilliant countermove. Unlike Harris, Barret seems to be grounded in her moral stance and will likely not “go with the flow” as so many politicians these days do. Barret is also intelligent, youthful, and pretty.

I realize that the Supreme Court is not the same thing as VP. But symbolically, the two moves – elevating Harris and Barrett – seem about equal in weight.

Can’t wait ’till Tuesday!