Time travel has been the staple science fiction books and movies for many years. Most who have read or watched content focusing on time travel knows about the paradox issue. Perhaps the best exampl…

Source: A physicist says new math proves paradox-free time travel is possible – SlashGear

Opinion:

The idea of time travel poses some interesting philosophical and, I guess, practical questions. The notion that time travel could “change the timeline” as we often hear in sci-fi shows I think is a bit misguided.

Imagine this:

An incredibly advanced group of humans or an alien species can travel back through time to observe and psychologically interact with humans – and other animals 🙂 – in the observers’ past.

Instead of viewing this scenario in a linear fashion, I think it would probably be more accurate to view it as a loop. The time-traveling beings come back through time, influence events, which then play out to create those beings’ present. Whatever the time travelers do, they cannot really make a mistake or change how things work out for them.

Why?

Because it has all happened and is happening in one holistic event. So history does not really unfold in a linear Time A >>> Time B scenario, but rather in a circular Time A and Time B manner.

And this circularity could be occurring not just once but in many times and places.

What do you think?